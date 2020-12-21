Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer City Kicks-off With A Bang This New Year’s Eve

Monday, 21 December 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s jam-packed Summer City programme kicks-off this New Year’s Eve, and with events and activities happening all over the capital there’s something for everyone.

Whairepo Lagoon will be the place to be for New Year’s Eve, as everyone comes together to countdown towards the start of 2021 with live music, kai, entertainment and fireworks.

The whānau-friendly event includes an hour of chart-topping favourites with Electric Avenue until the kids’ countdown at 9pm, then from 10pm Orchestra Wellington will entertain the crowd until midnight.

After a challenging year, Wellington will be looking forward to celebrating the start of a new one, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“New Year’s Eve at Whairepo Lagoon is the perfect time for all of us to come together in a celebration of community. As we welcome in 2021 with an exciting summer season of events and activities there is so much to look forward to.”

From 12 January, Wellington’s iconic Gardens Magic festival brings three weeks of free music and a magical light display to Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. Kids’ Magic will entertain the littlies on Sat 30 January with whānau-friendly fun in the Dell.

Pasifika brings a taste of the Pacific to the capital on Saturday 23 January, and the new Welly Weekend event rounds out the Wellington anniversary holiday with fireworks, circus performances, kids’ activities, live music and food trucks on the city’s waterfront.

Our national day Te Rā o Waitangi will be commemorated with kai, kapa haka and waiata for the whole whānau to enjoy on Saturday 6 February. The Māoriland Film Festival will present a programme of short films and feature film Poi E the night before in Waitangi Park.

“Wellington ki Pōneke is open for everyone with months of events and activities celebrating and supporting our local creative community and culture and embracing the diversity of the capital,” says the Mayor.

“We wish everyone a Meri Kirihimete and relaxing festive time with friends and whānau, and remember to Drive Safe, Drive Sober and check-in with your Tracer App.”

Some highlights to look forward to in the 2020-21 summer season:

  • Thurs 31 December | See in the New Year with a night of music, food, and fireworks from 8pm - 12 midnight at Whairepo Lagoon.
  • 12 - 31 January | The iconic Gardens Magic returns to the Soundshell in Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.
  • 13-17 Jan | The NZ Cycle Classic comes to the region. cycletournz.com
  • Sat 23 Jan | Pasifika will be showcasing the sights, sounds and flavours from our Pacific neighbours from midday – 6pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/pasifika
  • 24 - 25 Jan | Wellington’s latest event Welly Weekend brings fun, festivities and fireworks to the waterfront.
  • 25 Jan - 29 Feb | The Performance Arcade is a six-week festival of free music, culture and entertainment along the waterfront. www.theperformancearcade.com
  • Sat 30 Jan | Kids’ Magic in the Dell – Pack a picnic, grab the gang and head to the hills for a fun and fantabulous do at the Dell from 11am-1pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/kidsmagic
  • Fri 5 Feb | Whānau Film Night features Poi E for free at Waitangi Park. Wellington.govt.nz/waitangi
  • Sat 6 Feb | Te Rā o Waitangi celebrates our national day with kai, entertainment and activities from midday – 7.30pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/waitangi
  • Sat 6 Feb | Kotahi at Strathmore Park features Anika Moa. Check out their Facebook event page for info.

For daily updates, check the Council’s Facebook page and Twitter, for more information visit wellington.govt.nz/summercity and wellington.govt.nz/events.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 