Kāpiti Run For Youth Launches 2021 Fundraising

Monday, 21 December 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Run for Youth

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand December 21, 2020: Kāpiti Run for Youth has launched its 2021 campaign to take place on Sunday 21 March 2021.

“After wrapping Kāpiti Run for Youth that went virtual back in March right at the time of lockdown, we are delighted to be ready to launch the 2021 event, says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. We worked really hard to make the virtual event a success and were amazed at the number of local people that got out in their bubbles and completed the event on their own terms.”

We closed the event back in May raising a total of $20,583 that was distributed quickly to our official fundraising partners at that time: Challenge for Change, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti and Zeal Kāpiti. “It was quite extraordinary really, as we raised only $114 less than what we raised in 2019 at $20,698,” said Richard.

Helene Judge, Campaign Manager went on to say, “before we went into Alert Level 4, we made a decision to reposition the event to take place virtually while New Zealand was in lockdown. We did this so we could encourage participation in a fun and healthy community event during a challenging and unprecedented time for all New Zealanders. We felt it was very important to proceed as we knew the not-for-profit sector would be instantly challenged by COVID with the inability to fundraise.”

Everyone participating was asked to do it alone or within their bubble and to walk or run within their own neighbourhood, using common sense and the 2m social distancing rule. “We are proud that our decision to go virtual paid-off as it has benefited many young people in our community and positioned us well for launching the 2021 event,” said Helene.

All fundraising partners from 2020 are onboard again for 2021 and we are busy preparing to launch our business sponsorship campaign later in January 2021. All funds raised are split 70% to the official fundraising partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event.

 

Stay tuned to our website as registrations are open >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ and please follow our Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/ and Instagram profile >> https://www.instagram.com/kapitirunforyouth/

 

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without supporting event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from Beach FM, Captured By Friday, City Fitness, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti News, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and of course the founder of this event, Web Genius.

