12% Of Kiwi Homes Left Unlocked

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Finder

As we head into one of the peak times of the year for break-ins, financial research and comparison site Finder has some data on the most common home protection used by Kiwis as well as some comments on how to protect your home this holiday season.

Stats:

  • A nationally representative survey of 2,001 New Zealanders aged 18 and above found that 88% of Kiwis lock their door, leaving 12% who do not.
  • That’s equivalent to 218,880 households not taking necessary safety precautions and leaving themselves vulnerable to break-ins.
  • The second most commonly used home protection is house and contents insurance with 64% of Kiwi households having an insurance policy.
  • Rounding out the top three is having locks on windows (52%).
  • Worryingly, only one in three (37%) have alarms – leaving 1.1 million households without the added security measure.
  • Other home security measures Kiwis are taking include locking their garage with their car inside (48%) and deadbolts (26%).
  • According to New Zealand Police data, there were approximately 13,084 burglaries in New Zealand over the two months between December 2019 – January 2020. That’s equal to nearly a quarter (24%) of the 55,179 burglaries that have occurred over the past year.


Commentary from Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand

  • “As we navigate the holiday season, it’s important not to become complacent with our home security.
  • “We often see a spike in burglaries over the holiday season.
  • “Vacant homes left behind by holiday-makers can become more vulnerable to break-ins.
  • “ The knowledge of gifts being hoarded in the home for Christmas can also be an enticing target for would-be burglars.
  • “It’s encouraging to see Kiwis engaging in a wide range of home security measures but often the little things can have the biggest impact.
  • “Remember to lock your doors and windows when you leave the house, and keep items of value out of view as best as possible – particularly if you’re going on holiday.
  • “While it can’t prevent a break-in, having home and contents insurance gives you the peace of mind that some items can be replaced and eases the financial burden of a break-in.
  • “House insurance will cover you for any structural damage to your property, along with any items that are permanently attached to your home like windows and doors.
  • “On the other hand, contents cover your personal items. This includes things like furniture, electronics and jewellery.
  • “To help find a policy that’s right for you, head to Finder to compare house and contents insurance options for free,” McHugh said.

© Scoop Media

