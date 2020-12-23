Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Gisborne / Tairāwhiti

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 9:59 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Gisborne / Tairāwhiti is now in a restricted fire season (as at 8.30am Wednesday 23 December).

Principal Rural Fire Officer Ray Dever says this means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire in the area will now need to apply for a permit.

"Recent hot conditions have meant it’s very dry in Tairāwhiti. There is a lot of dry vegetation around which, when combined with the heat, could cause a fire to spread very quickly," says Ray Dever.

"It’s important anyone in Tairāwhiti, residents or visitors, follow the fire season. Apply for a permit if you want to light an outdoor fire. If you have a permit, follow the conditions listed on it.

"Applying for a permit is simple and doesn’t cost anything - just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.

"You can check local fire danger and fire season status, and get clear guidance on whether you need a permit to light a fire or not.

"Getting a permit means we can help you plan your fire and give advice, like the best day, time and location, to prevent it getting out of control.

"You won’t need a permit to light gas or charcoal barbecues or have a hangi or umu - but do check the fire danger level for the day you plan to have one at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow our fire safety tips."

