'Samoa Humiliates NZ With Progress On Vaccine Rollout'

Friday, 15 January 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to news that Samoa is set to begin its vaccine rollout next month, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

"This is, frankly, humiliating for New Zealand. What are we paying our taxes for, if not to secure a vaccine for the worst pandemic in living memory? Even libertarians agree this is a core role of government. How is Samoa beating us to the punch when we're 200 times wealthier?"

"We urgently need to vaccinate our border workers. They are our single biggest risk of a local outbreak and another costly lockdown. We cannot risk waiting until April, May, or June for this crucial first step."

"When the Prime Minister returns from holiday she needs to front up on day one with a timeline that will see our border workers vaccinated in line with our international neighbours."

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

