'Samoa Humiliates NZ With Progress On Vaccine Rollout'
Friday, 15 January 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that Samoa is set to begin
its vaccine rollout next month, New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:
"This is,
frankly, humiliating for New Zealand. What are we paying our
taxes for, if not to secure a vaccine for the worst pandemic
in living memory? Even libertarians agree this is a core
role of government. How is Samoa beating us to the punch
when we're 200 times wealthier?"
"We
urgently need to vaccinate our border workers. They are our
single biggest risk of a local outbreak and another costly
lockdown. We cannot risk waiting until April, May, or June
for this crucial first step."
"When the
Prime Minister returns from holiday she needs to front up on
day one with a timeline that will see our border workers
vaccinated in line with our international
neighbours."
