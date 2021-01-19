Update - Serious Incident In East Gore
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called to an alleged firearms incident at an
address on Hamilton Street in East Gore just after 2:30pm
today, 19 January 2021.
Officers have made enquiries
in the area and are satisfied that no one is at
risk.
No one was injured and no arrests have been
made.
Cordons have now been lifted and businesses are
no longer in lockdown.
Enquiries will be ongoing in
relation to the circumstances of this incident.
Police
thank members of the public for their patience while staff
attended.
