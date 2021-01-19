Update - Serious Incident In East Gore

Police were called to an alleged firearms incident at an address on Hamilton Street in East Gore just after 2:30pm today, 19 January 2021.

Officers have made enquiries in the area and are satisfied that no one is at risk.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Cordons have now been lifted and businesses are no longer in lockdown.

Enquiries will be ongoing in relation to the circumstances of this incident.

Police thank members of the public for their patience while staff attended.

