Weekend Summary For Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

Monday, 25 January 2021, 4:37 pm
Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Summary - Saturday 23 January

Saturday was a quiet day for our lifeguards as a whole, despite having a steady flow of incidents throughout the day. Raglan performed one rescue, Ruakaka performed one assist and there were five major first-aids, with one done by each club at Whangarei Heads, Waipu Cove, Orewa, Muriwai and Raglan. Mairangi Bay also did one in-water search. With the Soundsplash Music Festival currently on at Raglan, the lifeguards dealt with the day’s highest headcount of 580 people and performed a whopping 238 preventative actions involving 1562 people over the course of the day.

Muriwai’s major first-aid was sent to SurfCom via the St John MDT, following a motorcycle collision north of Rimmers Road. The patient was transported back to the surf club in the club truck to be met by Muriwai’s first response unit.

Orewa’s major first-aid was performed after a member of the public rolled their ankle in a sand hole. Lifeguards stayed with, and monitored, the patient until the ambulance arrived to take them to hospital.

Waipu Cove lifeguards responded to a major first-aid incident in the campground after a member of the public received burns from boiling oil in a frypan.

A swimmer was reported as missing to Mairangi Bay lifeguards after they had not returned to the shore for 30 minutes. The swimmer was located by lifeguards within four minutes and returned to shore after a total of 17 minutes.

Statistics – 23 January

No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted1
No. of major first aids5
No. of minor first aids13
No. of searches1
No. of preventatives422
No. of number involved2066
No. of peak head count5295
No. of hours worked2946.5

Summary - Sunday 24 January

Sunday was a quiet day for our lifeguards around the region with very few incidents or disturbances occurring.

Raglan lifeguards were involved in a search after a person was reported to have wandered off from SoundSplash Festival in the early hours of the morning. The person was found in good condition within an hour at the air strip near Raglan.

Coastguard informed Ruakaka lifeguards of an inflatable being blown out to sea. The inflatable was brought back to shore and after speaking with members of the public, no one had reported the inflatable as missing.

Statistics – 24 January

No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids17
No. of searches2
No. of preventatives67
No. of number involved230
No. of peak head count3678
No. of hours worked1405.75

Statistics for weekend 23-24 January

  
No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted1
No. of major first aids5
No. of minor first aids30
No. of searches3
No. of preventatives489
No. of number involved2,296
No. of peak head count8,973
No. of hours worked4352.25

Surf Life Saving Northern Region
 
 
 
