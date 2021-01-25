Weekend Summary For Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

Summary - Saturday 23 January

Saturday was a quiet day for our lifeguards as a whole, despite having a steady flow of incidents throughout the day. Raglan performed one rescue, Ruakaka performed one assist and there were five major first-aids, with one done by each club at Whangarei Heads, Waipu Cove, Orewa, Muriwai and Raglan. Mairangi Bay also did one in-water search. With the Soundsplash Music Festival currently on at Raglan, the lifeguards dealt with the day’s highest headcount of 580 people and performed a whopping 238 preventative actions involving 1562 people over the course of the day.

Muriwai’s major first-aid was sent to SurfCom via the St John MDT, following a motorcycle collision north of Rimmers Road. The patient was transported back to the surf club in the club truck to be met by Muriwai’s first response unit.

Orewa’s major first-aid was performed after a member of the public rolled their ankle in a sand hole. Lifeguards stayed with, and monitored, the patient until the ambulance arrived to take them to hospital.

Waipu Cove lifeguards responded to a major first-aid incident in the campground after a member of the public received burns from boiling oil in a frypan.

A swimmer was reported as missing to Mairangi Bay lifeguards after they had not returned to the shore for 30 minutes. The swimmer was located by lifeguards within four minutes and returned to shore after a total of 17 minutes.

Statistics – 23 January

No. of people rescued 1 No. of people assisted 1 No. of major first aids 5 No. of minor first aids 13 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 422 No. of number involved 2066 No. of peak head count 5295 No. of hours worked 2946.5

Summary - Sunday 24 January

Sunday was a quiet day for our lifeguards around the region with very few incidents or disturbances occurring.

Raglan lifeguards were involved in a search after a person was reported to have wandered off from SoundSplash Festival in the early hours of the morning. The person was found in good condition within an hour at the air strip near Raglan.

Coastguard informed Ruakaka lifeguards of an inflatable being blown out to sea. The inflatable was brought back to shore and after speaking with members of the public, no one had reported the inflatable as missing.

Statistics – 24 January

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 17 No. of searches 2 No. of preventatives 67 No. of number involved 230 No. of peak head count 3678 No. of hours worked 1405.75

Statistics for weekend 23-24 January

No. of people rescued 1 No. of people assisted 1 No. of major first aids 5 No. of minor first aids 30 No. of searches 3 No. of preventatives 489 No. of number involved 2,296 No. of peak head count 8,973 No. of hours worked 4352.25

© Scoop Media

