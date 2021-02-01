Changes To Some Metro Timetables Coming 15 February

Metro passengers will see some timetable and route name changes on Monday 15 February, in the third and final phase of changes for the 2020/2021 period.

Most of the changes being made this time are to ensure compliance with changes to the Employment Relations Act, while also working to ensure our network meets the needs of our customers, Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said.

Earlier timetable changes happened in both September and November 2020. The changes have been intentionally phased to minimise the impact on customers. See full details.

Key changes

From 15 February, the Yellow Line will become 5 Rolleston – New Brighton, and the Orange Line will become 7 Halswell – Queenspark. Although the routes don’t change, both services will have some timetable changes. These name changes follow the renaming of the Purple and Blue Lines.

The 60 Hillmorton – Southshore, 80 Lincoln – Parklands and 130 Hei Hei – Avonhead will also have some timetable changes.

A new service, the 81 Lincoln – City direct, takes the express trips from the 80 Lincoln – Parklands into a separately numbered direct service with a new timetable. This service will have four pick up and drop off locations in the central city, and will no longer drop off on Lincoln Road in Addington or pick up on Selwyn Street.

820 Lincoln – Burnham via Rolleston, will have a route change to extend the route to cover Faringdon and Acland Park plus an updated timetable, following consultation with the local community in 2019.

Working towards a connected Christchurch

"We’re excited to be implementing the third and final phase of changes and making progress towards providing a more connected service across Greater Christchurch,” Gibbon said.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding over the last few months, while these changes have been implemented.

“Increasing the frequency of a direct service from Lincoln to the city means that we are able to offer more departure time options for those who use it” he said.

Buses may look different

All services across the Metro network have also started a transition to the new teal livery, meaning passengers on the routes listed above, and others, may see some changes in the colour of their bus.

Checking the destination screen on the bus is the best way to confirm it’s your service.

Plan ahead

Gibbon advises passengers to check now if their timetable or bus name is changing on 15 February, and plan ahead.

“Our Journey Planner tool allows you to forward plan – you can plan your trip for 15 February onwards to see if the timetable changes impact your usual journey.”

More information

Customers can call Metroinfo on 03 366 88 55 with any questions. Printed timetables are now available from the Metroinfo counter at the Bus Interchange. See full details.

