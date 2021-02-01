Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes To Some Metro Timetables Coming 15 February

Monday, 1 February 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Metro passengers will see some timetable and route name changes on Monday 15 February, in the third and final phase of changes for the 2020/2021 period.

Most of the changes being made this time are to ensure compliance with changes to the Employment Relations Act, while also working to ensure our network meets the needs of our customers, Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said.

Earlier timetable changes happened in both September and November 2020. The changes have been intentionally phased to minimise the impact on customers. See full details.

Key changes

  • From 15 February, the Yellow Line will become 5 Rolleston – New Brighton, and the Orange Line will become 7 Halswell – Queenspark. Although the routes don’t change, both services will have some timetable changes. These name changes follow the renaming of the Purple and Blue Lines.
  • The 60 Hillmorton – Southshore, 80 Lincoln – Parklands and 130 Hei Hei – Avonhead will also have some timetable changes.
  • A new service, the 81 Lincoln – City direct, takes the express trips from the 80 Lincoln – Parklands into a separately numbered direct service with a new timetable. This service will have four pick up and drop off locations in the central city, and will no longer drop off on Lincoln Road in Addington or pick up on Selwyn Street.
  • 820 Lincoln – Burnham via Rolleston, will have a route change to extend the route to cover Faringdon and Acland Park plus an updated timetable, following consultation with the local community in 2019.

Working towards a connected Christchurch

"We’re excited to be implementing the third and final phase of changes and making progress towards providing a more connected service across Greater Christchurch,” Gibbon said.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding over the last few months, while these changes have been implemented.

“Increasing the frequency of a direct service from Lincoln to the city means that we are able to offer more departure time options for those who use it” he said.

Buses may look different

All services across the Metro network have also started a transition to the new teal livery, meaning passengers on the routes listed above, and others, may see some changes in the colour of their bus.

Checking the destination screen on the bus is the best way to confirm it’s your service.

Plan ahead

Gibbon advises passengers to check now if their timetable or bus name is changing on 15 February, and plan ahead.

“Our Journey Planner tool allows you to forward plan – you can plan your trip for 15 February onwards to see if the timetable changes impact your usual journey.”

More information

Customers can call Metroinfo on 03 366 88 55 with any questions. Printed timetables are now available from the Metroinfo counter at the Bus Interchange. See full details.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate change emissions. No surprises about that. Yet while dragging their feet and decrying the enforcement role of “Wellington bureaucrats” those key sectors will still have their hands out for the kind of government incentives that - for example – Transport Minister Michael Wood is due to unveil shortly... More>>

 

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 