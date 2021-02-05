Update #2: Diesel Contained At Site Of Sunken Vessel

Waikato Regional Council’s oil spill responders have been at the scene of a sunken vessel on the Coromandel Peninsula since first light this morning.

Regional On Scene Commander Richard Barnett said staff have been using sorbent material to soak up diesel which has continued to escape from the 47-foot fibreglass launch overnight.

“The rapid deployment booms we set up last night around the site of the launch have done the job and helped to stop the spread of any further diesel,” Mr Barnett said.

“There’s very little sign of yesterday’s 5km slick, and it would appear the majority of it has naturally evaporated or dispersed.

“There is a small line of contaminant that has washed ashore in Woolshed Bay. We haven’t been able to confirm what it is, so it’s difficult to know right now the best way to deal with it.

“We’ve got our marine experts assessing any risk to wildlife, but we do know already that this is not a significant wildlife area,” Mr Barnett said.

It’s understood 2000 litres of diesel was on board the launch that caught fire and sunk in the early hours of yesterday morning in Woolshed Bay, Whanganui Island. It’s unknown how much diesel might have leaked from the launch.

