Heavy Rain Warnings
Severe Weather Watches
Issued at: 8:22pm Monday, 15th February 2021
Situation
A subtropical low continues to move southwards over the upper North Island, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds. Watches and Warnings remain in place for many areas. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and Warnings.
Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne
Issued: 8:21pm Monday, 15th February
2021
Area: Taumarunui, Taupo, parts of inland Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, also Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatu, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast and Wellington.
Valid: 8:00am Tuesday to 8:00am Wednesday
Southerly winds may approach severe gale at times.
Heavy Rain Watch for Bay Of Plenty
Issued: 8:21pm Monday, 15th February
2021
Area: Bay Of Plenty from Whakatane eastwards
Valid: 8:00pm Monday to 1:00pm Tuesday
Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.