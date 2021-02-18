COVID-19 Recovery Focus For Council’s 2021 Community Grants

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s annual Community Grant Scheme is now open for applications with this year’s focus on activities that support Kāpiti in its recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

Grants of up to $2,000 are available to support community based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the Kāpiti Coast District.

“Our local not-for-profit organisations and groups were fundamental in supporting our community through our response to COVID-19 and now, as we grapple with the ongoing and evolving impacts of the pandemic, they are just as important in our recovery as a district,” says Tania Parata, Manager Connected Communities.

“This year, we have a total of $40,000 available for projects promoting COVID-19 recovery including things like encouraging connection and resilience, food sourcing, resourcefulness and skills building.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we work best when we work together. We’d love to see projects that encourage greater community participation and partnerships between a range of different community groups, including iwi.”

Applications close at 5pm on Friday 12 March 2021. Final decisions will be made by the Grants Allocation Committee on Thursday 15 April 2021.

For more information and to apply, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/grants-funding-and-awards/community-grants/

