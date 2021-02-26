Fatal Crash, Gordonton, Waikato
Friday, 26 February 2021, 7:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a single
vehicle crash on Gordonton Road, Gordonton last
night.
Emergency services were alerted at 11:50pm to a
vehicle that rolled between Peach and Whitikahu
roads.
One person died at the scene.
Three
others were transported to hospital with minor
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit was advised and has
examined the scene.
An investigation into the cause of
the crash is ongoing.
The road is due to reopen
shortly.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more