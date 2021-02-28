Police To Provide Reassurance As Auckland Enters Alert Level 3

27 February

Police will re-establish road checkpoints in and out of the Auckland region when Alert Level 3 restrictions come into effect tomorrow morning.

The checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region.

From tomorrow morning, anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

The exemption process will run the same way as it has previously.

More information is available on the COVID-19 website (covid19.govt.nz).

Police will also be highly visible across the region to provide reassurance and to educate people and ensure they are aware of the restrictions in place.

All front counters in Tāmaki Makaurau will be closed to the public except for Henderson (Waitematā), College Hill (Auckland City) and the Counties Manukau Hub, which are all open 24/7 but with restricted access.

North Shore Policing Centre will also be open 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, with restricted access.

Where possible, members of the public are asked to visit us online.

You can report non-emergency situations online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

The rest of the country outside of Auckland will be at Level 2 from 6am tomorrow.

Our Alert Level 2 safety measures focus on physical distancing, hygiene standards, and contact registers.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit covid19.govt.nz.

