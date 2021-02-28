Start On Next New Drinking Water Bore Starting
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 7:20 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Work on the second of four new drinking water bores in
Frimley is about to get underway.
The first bore,
within the new water storage and treatment facility
construction site, was completed last week.
The Baylis
Bros drilling team started setting up the second site on
Friday [February 26], next to the boundary of the Frimley
Pool in Frimley Park. Drilling is expected to start mid-next
week.
Each bore takes about six weeks to complete with
drilling noise limited to about two hours per
day.
