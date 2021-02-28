Start On Next New Drinking Water Bore Starting

Work on the second of four new drinking water bores in Frimley is about to get underway.

The first bore, within the new water storage and treatment facility construction site, was completed last week.

The Baylis Bros drilling team started setting up the second site on Friday [February 26], next to the boundary of the Frimley Pool in Frimley Park. Drilling is expected to start mid-next week.

Each bore takes about six weeks to complete with drilling noise limited to about two hours per day.

