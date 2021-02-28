Fatal Crash - Matamata
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a pedestrian has died after being
struck by a vehicle on SH24 near the intersection of Taihoa
North Road, Matamata.
Emergency services were called
to a report of a crash involving a person walking on the
road at about 10pm last night.
The road was closed for
a short time while the Serious Crash Unit attended the
scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more