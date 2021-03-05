Tsunami Threat Level Being Assessed
Friday, 5 March 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough District Health Board
The tsunami threat level for the South Island coastline
including Marlborough due to the Kermadecs earthquake this
morning is still being assessed.
As a
precaution, people should consider staying
away from beaches or launching a boat.
Harbourmaster
Luke Grogan says there are no current restrictions on
harbour activities but the situation is being closely
monitored.
Further advice will be provided as soon as
it is available.
Please keep an eye on advice from the
National Emergency Management
Agency:
www.civildefence.govt.nz
Twitter
@NZCivilDefence
