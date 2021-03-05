Tsunami Threat Level Being Assessed

The tsunami threat level for the South Island coastline including Marlborough due to the Kermadecs earthquake this morning is still being assessed.

As a precaution, people should consider staying away from beaches or launching a boat.

Harbourmaster Luke Grogan says there are no current restrictions on harbour activities but the situation is being closely monitored.

Further advice will be provided as soon as it is available.

Please keep an eye on advice from the National Emergency Management Agency:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

