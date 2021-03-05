Civil Defence Warns People In Red Zone In Hawke's Bay To Evacuate
1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz
2. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)
3. Stay off beaches and shore areas
4. Do not go sightseeing
5. Share this information with family, neighbours, and friends
Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements.
Wairoa Evacuation
Zone Napier/Hastings
Evacuation Zones Central Hawke's Bay
Evacuation Zone
People living in the red evacuation zone in Hawke’s Bay are being advised to evacuate due to a tsunami threat.
The National Emergency Management Agency, the official agency for providing New Zealand tsunami advisories and warnings has assessed the earthquake and advise there is a Beach and Marine Threat to the Hawke's Bay.
Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says wave activity was estimated to start in the Hawke's Bay at 10:45am. It will carry on for several hours.
“We advise to people in Hawke's Bay to stay away from beaches and waterfronts (up to 2m above sea level) and out of the water as there may be unusual currents. If you live in the red zone, evacuate: www.hbemergency.govt.nz/hazards/tsunami/.”
The tsunami evacuation maps are also below for those currently unable to access the online tsunami evacuation maps.
Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected. The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect. The first wave may not be the largest.
