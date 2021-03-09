Name Release And Update On Flat Bush Death
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties
Manukau Police:
Police are now in a position to
release the name of the man who was found deceased in a
vehicle in Flat Bush, Auckland on Saturday evening.
He
was Kunal Khera, aged 26 of Manukau.
Police have been
in contact with Mr Khera’s family in India and are
supporting them as best we can.
Our deepest thoughts
and sympathies are with them at this difficult
time.
Police are still treating the death as
unexplained and continuing to make enquiries into the
circumstances surrounding Mr Khera's
death.
