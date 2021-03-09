ORC Presenting River Management Proposal To Arrow And Cardrona Communities

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is returning to the Arrow and Cardrona communities next week to hold public meetings on how it proposes to manage flows in these rivers.

The proposal is based on input from the communities about their values for the rivers, as well as research on the ecology and hydrology of the rivers, and it takes economic impacts into account.

The proposed approach will form part of ORC’s upcoming Land and Water Regional Plan, intended for notification in 2023.

ORC Manager Policy and Planning Anita Dawe encouraged interested people in the areas to attend the meetings.

“ORC will present on our preferred option for managing river flows in the Arrow and Cardrona, which seeks to provide for the needs and aspirations we have identified with the community while giving effect to ORC’s obligations under the Government’s national water direction.

“If the Arrow or Cardrona are important to you, we’d like to go discuss the approach with you and answer any questions,” Ms Dawe said.

The proposal will be subject to formal consultation once the Land and Water Regional Plan is notified.

The proposed management approach will need to be consistent with the proposed Regional Policy Statement for Otago (RPS), which ORC is set to notify in June this year.

“The RPS sets the overall vision for freshwater management in each part of Otago, based on conversations we had throughout the region late last year. All other district and regional plans sit under the RPS and give effect to its direction,” Ms Dawe said.

“That means that another avenue for further feedback on the direction of freshwater management in the Dunstan Rohe will be to make a submission on the RPS when it is notified.”

Come along to a presentation about the way ORC proposes to manage water flow in the catchments followed by discussion and questions:

Arrow: Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 3pm-4.30pm OR 7pm-8.30pm at St John's Church, Berkshire St, Arrowtown 9302.

Cardrona: Thursday, 18 March 2021, 1pm-2.30pm OR 7-8.30pm at Lake Wanaka Centre, 89 Ardmore Street, Wanaka 9305.

Find out more at www.orc.govt.nz/arrow and www.orc.govt.nz/cardrona

