Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Presenting River Management Proposal To Arrow And Cardrona Communities

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is returning to the Arrow and Cardrona communities next week to hold public meetings on how it proposes to manage flows in these rivers.

The proposal is based on input from the communities about their values for the rivers, as well as research on the ecology and hydrology of the rivers, and it takes economic impacts into account.

The proposed approach will form part of ORC’s upcoming Land and Water Regional Plan, intended for notification in 2023.

ORC Manager Policy and Planning Anita Dawe encouraged interested people in the areas to attend the meetings.

“ORC will present on our preferred option for managing river flows in the Arrow and Cardrona, which seeks to provide for the needs and aspirations we have identified with the community while giving effect to ORC’s obligations under the Government’s national water direction.

“If the Arrow or Cardrona are important to you, we’d like to go discuss the approach with you and answer any questions,” Ms Dawe said.

The proposal will be subject to formal consultation once the Land and Water Regional Plan is notified.

The proposed management approach will need to be consistent with the proposed Regional Policy Statement for Otago (RPS), which ORC is set to notify in June this year.

“The RPS sets the overall vision for freshwater management in each part of Otago, based on conversations we had throughout the region late last year. All other district and regional plans sit under the RPS and give effect to its direction,” Ms Dawe said.

“That means that another avenue for further feedback on the direction of freshwater management in the Dunstan Rohe will be to make a submission on the RPS when it is notified.”

Come along to a presentation about the way ORC proposes to manage water flow in the catchments followed by discussion and questions:

Arrow: Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 3pm-4.30pm OR 7pm-8.30pm at St John's Church, Berkshire St, Arrowtown 9302.

Cardrona: Thursday, 18 March 2021, 1pm-2.30pm OR 7-8.30pm at Lake Wanaka Centre, 89 Ardmore Street, Wanaka 9305.

Find out more at www.orc.govt.nz/arrow and www.orc.govt.nz/cardrona

To stay up to date on this project and other water-related projects, sign up to ORC’s monthly e-newsletter at www.orc.govt.nz/on-stream.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 