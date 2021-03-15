Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton Lifts Boil Water Notice

Monday, 15 March 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council has lifted its boil water notice effective 4pm Monday 15 March.

The Council has been working closely with Regional Public Health following a low-level contamination of E. coli bacteria at two of its water sites on Friday. The Council has now received three clear sample results from Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can therefore lift the boil water advisory notice.

The urban water supply pipes have been flushed and the water source has been switched over from the bores to the Kaipatangata Stream, which means the water is fine to drink without having to be boiled first. However, should there be heavy rain in the next two days, this may cause turbidity in the water and the Council will need to switch back to the bores for urban supply which may mean imposing the boil water notice again.

“The water is safe to drink so we didn’t want to have the boil water notice in force longer than was necessary,” said Infrastructure, Services and Regulatory Manager Dave Gittings.

“Because we’ve switched to the Kaipatangata we can safely lift the notice.

“We are yet to identify a definitive source of the E. coli reading so are cleaning the tanks associated with the bores and retesting the water at these sites.

“This means if there’s heavy rain over the next few days and we have to switch back to the bores, there’s a small chance we may need to go back to a boil water notice as we wouldn’t have finished cleaning and retesting yet.”

Mayor Greg Lang would like to thank the community and businesses for their patience and understanding, as well as their assistance in spreading the message far and wide.

“I know this has been an inconvenience to many people, but I’m really impressed with how people took this in their stride and helped the Council get the message out,” Mayor Lang said.

“I’m reminded once again of how connected the Carterton community is and how neighbours checked on each other.”

What should I do once a water advisory/notice is lifted?

Run all your cold taps for 5 minutes before using the water.

Flush any appliances, e.g. coffee machines, water dispensers, ice makers that are connected to the water supply.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Carterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 