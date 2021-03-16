Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Project Turning BOP Images Into Sound

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 8:55 am
Press Release: TECT

What does the Bay of Plenty sound like? We'll find out soon, with an exciting new creative project which will be exhibited in Tauranga's City Centre in April.

Described as one of New Zealand's most original musical thinkers, composer Warwick Blair is turning photographic images of our region into a unique composition.

People across the community have submitted images representing the Bay of Plenty that are meaningful to them, and these are now being reinterpreted into sounds using a computer programme.

These images and sounds will be overlaid to create a unique abstract work of art that represents us.

Warwick says the images submitted by the community did not have to be perfectly composed shots.

"The process has been more about the community taking part and simply giving it a go. Participants are contributing to create a work that is unique to the Bay of Plenty and consists of content that engages their community.

"The photos do not have to perfectly composed or artistic, they can be informal – simply the participant's feeling of what their environment is in the Bay of Plenty, whether that's a view from a living room, the beach, a pet or a bushwalk."

While individual images may not be seen clearly in the final work due to the abstract layering nature of the process, Warwick says participants will feel empowered in their knowledge of their inclusion in the creation of the final work.

The idea for the project was sparked by a simple conversation with a friend.

"I've always been interested in the idea of pictures or video being translated directly into sound. A friend of mine, a senior lecturer at Auckland University, let slip that a computer programme existed that could do just that. It is not well known, and you can't even really find out about it online.

"I thought this could be a great way to combine my interest in community participation and for picture to be directly translated into sound."

Warwick says the project is an expression of the Bay of Plenty community.

"It's really important that the community feels that they are participating in something, coming together to create with other people something bigger than just themselves. It's a metaphor for society in a way - we do our own individual thing, but we come together to form a functioning society."

The project is being supported by Creative Bay of Plenty and TECT through an arts mini-grant.

"As summer was approaching, we realised the importance of creative experiences, cultural celebration, and community expression in this unusual pandemic world," says Eric Holowacz, General Manager of Creative Bay of Plenty. "So we partnered with TECT and found a way to rapidly support new projects and arts initiatives, and Warwick was one of about 20 successful diverse recipients."

"The arts give us various platforms to tell stories, explain the world, ponder who we are, and celebrate sense of place in the Western Bay of Plenty. That's what these mini-grants are for—to boost the creativity in our lives."

Warwick says the grant of $2,000 was important for getting the project off the ground.

"Creative Bay of Plenty and TECT's support has been hugely important to bringing this project to life. The nature of the funding application was straightforward, and the turnaround was quick. The $2,000 will be going towards the presentation and working in conjunction with Tauranga Activate Vacant Spaces."

TECT Trustee Tina Jennen says the project is a great example of the Arts connecting people in new ways.

"This project is exactly the kind of thing we wanted to support with our mini-grant funding approach.

"The Arts are so important for our wellbeing and projects like Warwick's keep the spirit of our region alive! We're looking forward to seeing - and hearing - the magic of this collaborative community creation in our city centre."

Warwick has received around 50 photos so far for the project but is interested in receiving more from the community. To submit a photo, email picproj@gmail.com.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TECT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 