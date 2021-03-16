Creative Project Turning BOP Images Into Sound

What does the Bay of Plenty sound like? We'll find out soon, with an exciting new creative project which will be exhibited in Tauranga's City Centre in April.

Described as one of New Zealand's most original musical thinkers, composer Warwick Blair is turning photographic images of our region into a unique composition.

People across the community have submitted images representing the Bay of Plenty that are meaningful to them, and these are now being reinterpreted into sounds using a computer programme.

These images and sounds will be overlaid to create a unique abstract work of art that represents us.

Warwick says the images submitted by the community did not have to be perfectly composed shots.

"The process has been more about the community taking part and simply giving it a go. Participants are contributing to create a work that is unique to the Bay of Plenty and consists of content that engages their community.

"The photos do not have to perfectly composed or artistic, they can be informal – simply the participant's feeling of what their environment is in the Bay of Plenty, whether that's a view from a living room, the beach, a pet or a bushwalk."

While individual images may not be seen clearly in the final work due to the abstract layering nature of the process, Warwick says participants will feel empowered in their knowledge of their inclusion in the creation of the final work.

The idea for the project was sparked by a simple conversation with a friend.

"I've always been interested in the idea of pictures or video being translated directly into sound. A friend of mine, a senior lecturer at Auckland University, let slip that a computer programme existed that could do just that. It is not well known, and you can't even really find out about it online.

"I thought this could be a great way to combine my interest in community participation and for picture to be directly translated into sound."

Warwick says the project is an expression of the Bay of Plenty community.

"It's really important that the community feels that they are participating in something, coming together to create with other people something bigger than just themselves. It's a metaphor for society in a way - we do our own individual thing, but we come together to form a functioning society."

The project is being supported by Creative Bay of Plenty and TECT through an arts mini-grant.

"As summer was approaching, we realised the importance of creative experiences, cultural celebration, and community expression in this unusual pandemic world," says Eric Holowacz, General Manager of Creative Bay of Plenty. "So we partnered with TECT and found a way to rapidly support new projects and arts initiatives, and Warwick was one of about 20 successful diverse recipients."

"The arts give us various platforms to tell stories, explain the world, ponder who we are, and celebrate sense of place in the Western Bay of Plenty. That's what these mini-grants are for—to boost the creativity in our lives."

Warwick says the grant of $2,000 was important for getting the project off the ground.

"Creative Bay of Plenty and TECT's support has been hugely important to bringing this project to life. The nature of the funding application was straightforward, and the turnaround was quick. The $2,000 will be going towards the presentation and working in conjunction with Tauranga Activate Vacant Spaces."

TECT Trustee Tina Jennen says the project is a great example of the Arts connecting people in new ways.

"This project is exactly the kind of thing we wanted to support with our mini-grant funding approach.

"The Arts are so important for our wellbeing and projects like Warwick's keep the spirit of our region alive! We're looking forward to seeing - and hearing - the magic of this collaborative community creation in our city centre."

Warwick has received around 50 photos so far for the project but is interested in receiving more from the community. To submit a photo, email picproj@gmail.com.

