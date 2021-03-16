From Student To Teacher, Coding Volunteer Leads Kiwi Kids

Kusal was first taught how to code by volunteers and found a lifelong passion. Now he volunteers teaching coding and hopes to inspire kiwi kids in the same way.

“I got the opportunity to help volunteer for a code club over at the primary school next door which I jumped at”

Kusal volunteers for Code Club, who teach primary aged kids how to code.

Though he now works full time in coding Kusal still finds time to volunteer, citing the fulfilment and gratitude he gets from volunteering as more than enough payment.

“After a big coding session some of the kids will come up to us and thank us for helping them learn how to code and it’s really cool”.

“It’s really cool when you hit that moment when they understand and they know what you’re talking about”.

For people who are considering volunteering he encourages everyone to get involved, “if you’ve ever thought about it, or even if you haven’t, just give it a shot”.

As for the kids he’s teaching, Kusal hopes that some of them might go on to code as he has done, “that would be amazing if that did happen, I’d really love that”.

Watch Kusal's Story - Student Volunteer Week 2021 (#SVW2021).

Kusal’s story is part of Volunteering New Zealand’s video series, celebrating Student Volunteer Week (15-21 March). This series showcases a diverse range of personal stories of mahi aroha, volunteering and social action. Volunteers grow people, open minds, open hearts and create joy. We hope this video inspires you to connect a community or cause you care about: volunteeringnz.org.nz/finding-volunteer-roles.

