Pumicelands Changes To Open Fire Season
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 7:56 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Pumicelands is changing from a restricted to an open fire
season from 8 am on Wednesday 17 March.
The area
moving into open fire season includes Taupo, Rotorua,
Tauranga, Whakatane, Kawerau and Opotiki. It reaches from
Waihi Beach in the east to Raumakara Forest Park in the west
and as far south as Tongariro.
The change means you
don’t need to apply for a fire permit it you want to light
an open fire. However, if you are planning on lighting a
fire head to www.checkitsalright.nz
for guidance and fire safety advice.
Principal Rural
Fire Officer Steve Webb says while a permit is no longer
required, it is important anyone planning on lighting an
open-air fire thinks carefully about the
conditions.
"We are still experiencing hot days where
there’s the potential for a fire to spread," Mr Webb
says.
Department of Conservation land remains
restricted.
