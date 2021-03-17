Pumicelands Changes To Open Fire Season

Pumicelands is changing from a restricted to an open fire season from 8 am on Wednesday 17 March.

The area moving into open fire season includes Taupo, Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatane, Kawerau and Opotiki. It reaches from Waihi Beach in the east to Raumakara Forest Park in the west and as far south as Tongariro.

The change means you don’t need to apply for a fire permit it you want to light an open fire. However, if you are planning on lighting a fire head to www.checkitsalright.nz for guidance and fire safety advice.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says while a permit is no longer required, it is important anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire thinks carefully about the conditions.

"We are still experiencing hot days where there’s the potential for a fire to spread," Mr Webb says.

Department of Conservation land remains restricted.

