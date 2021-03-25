Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Sought On District Plan Change 5 – Waitārere Beach Growth Area

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Since 2013, the Horowhenua District has experienced rapid population growth. According to Census New Zealand, the Horowhenua District grew by 2% per annum between 2013 and 2018 and was the fastest growing district in the Manawatū-Whanganui region over that period. 
Waitārere Beach has seen an increase in new dwellings and residents, this trend is set to continue into the future.

To prepare for growth, the beach community has been subject to a ‘Master Planning’ process. The Waitārere Beach Master Plan has been in development for the past two years and has been prepared in collaboration with key landowners from within the Master Plan area. 
In early 2020, community feedback was sought on the draft Master Plan design principles and community character. Resulting in the following being included in the master plan:

· Introduction: that provides a location map and introduction to the plan.

· Design principles: which are the key outcomes sought for the area. These include good connectivity, variety of housing types, integrated infrastructure, and recreational amenity.

· Design description: that describes the intent behind the design.

· Spatial maps: showing the overall master plan and underlying layers for archaeology, street network, street typologies, shared path network, vegetation and open space, conceptual ideas for The Lakes Reserve, density, land use and housing diversity, and anticipated staging.

In order to enable development to occur in accordance with the Master Plan, the identified land needs to go through a District Plan Change process, in accordance with the First Schedule of the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA). The proposed changes will relate only to the area known as the Waitārere Beach Growth Area.

The Proposed Plan Change seeks to rezone land and make amendments to the District Plan provisions to enable the development of the Waitārere Beach Growth Area. This includes a structure plan, additional policy context and changes to rules alongside the rezoning. The Proposed Plan Change mainly uses the existing District Plan framework as a basis for the amendments, however the proposed specific controls have been designed to be consistent with the National Planning Standards.

Consultation has begun on a proposal to change the zoning of 100 hectares of land to enable residential and supporting commercial development at Waitārere Beach. The development is proposed for the eastern side of the existing settlement and enables the development of approximately 700 lots over the next 20 to 30 years, development will not happen overnight. The proposal would also enable supporting commercial development and provide new reserves.

Group Manager Customer and Strategy, David McCorkindale, said “The land in question has a variety of zoning and had been signalled since 2008 as being a future growth area.”

Submissions close at 4pm on 27 April 2021.

Documents can be viewed online by visiting www.horowhenua.govt.nz/PPC5 or in hard copy at Council’s Office on Oxford Street in Levin, or any Council Library in Levin, Foxton and Shannon.

Council Officers will be available to help you understand the plan change at the following ‘Drop-In’ sessions held at Waitārere Scout Hall on Tuesday 6 April 10:00am-12:30pm, Sunday 11 April 2:00pm-4:00pm and Monday 12 April 4:00pm-6:00pm.

If you have any questions about Proposed Plan Change 5 then you can email districtplan@horowhneua.govt.nz or call (06) 366 0999 and ask to speak to Milcah Xkenjik or a member of the Strategic Planning Team.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 