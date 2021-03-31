Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Kicks Off Topic-based Approach To Consultation

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 9:43 am
Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council is making it even easier for the public to feed back on the issues that matter to them with a new topic-based approach to public consultation.

This Thursday (1 April) the council opens for consultation on its long term plan, which sets out the big decisions to be made in the next 10 years that affect rates, alongside separate plans to manage pests and the health of our coastal marine area.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said: “We love where we live in the mighty Waikato and we know that working together is the key to making it even better. These plans set out the practical steps we’re proposing to do it.

“We’re consulting on a wide range of subjects in April, from biodiversity to upgrading existing homes to make them healthier, and pests to how we manage the coastal environment. We think everyone will find something that matters to them and, regardless of the plan they fall under, we’re helping to make the process quick and easy.”

Cr Rimmington encouraged the public to make a submission. “Your voice really does matter to us. Councillors absolutely take account of what people have told us when we sit down to make our decisions.”

Waikato regional councillors last week adopted the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan consultation document, with the submissions period closing at 4pm on Friday, 30 April. The council is also consulting on its Regional Pest Management Plan and Regional Coastal Plan during the same period.

The long term plan proposes an annual general rates rise of 7.3 per cent for existing ratepayers in year one. The plan also features proposals to update fees and charges for resource consent holders.

Cr Rimmington said: “We’re making more strategic adjustments than big ticket changes in this long term plan. This is about keeping costs down for ratepayers in the challenging and still uncertain post COVID-19 economy by prioritising our effort.

“But through the long term plan there are proposed increases in some key areas like fresh water, biodiversity, climate and flood protection assets. These are the areas where we can’t afford to take the foot off the gas because of central government legislation and the direction we’re getting from our communities.”

There are eight long term plan issues the council is seeking feedback on, and they include:

  • Biodiversity – new services to help halt the decline of our region’s unique plants, animals and marine life.
  • Sustainable homes – borrowing to help ratepayers make sustainable improvements like water tank installation, insulation, double-glazing, heating, ventilation, and solar power and septic tank upgrades.
  • Lake Taupō Protection – deciding future governance and management arrangements for the Lake Taupō Protection Project.
  • Passenger rail – increasing services to offer more commuter flexibility and improve connectivity.
  • Regional economic development – increasing funding to regional economic development agency Te Waka to boost fiscal growth.

To provide feedback either by plan or by issue, or to calculate the impact on your property’s rates, visit the council’s consultation portal at waikatoregion.govt.nz/yourvoicematters.

