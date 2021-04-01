Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Provincial Development Unit Grants Regional Council $5 Million To Develop Bridge Pa Water Storage Option

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Provincial Development Unit has allocated $5 million to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to accelerate investigations into a water storage development in the Heretaunga region for environmental, productive and municipal purposes.

The funding includes $1.3 million for a feasibility study on developing a lowland stream flow maintenance scheme using above-ground water storage. If the study confirms the project’s viability, the PDU will provide a further $3.7m of loan funding to help pay for the construction of new water storage infrastructure.

Initially the project will focus on expansion of an existing water storage scheme on private land at Te Tua Station directly above Bridge Pa.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council's Water Security Director, Tom Skerman, says the state of lowland waterways in Heretaunga is a pressing concern for the Regional Council, tangata whenua and the wider community of Hawke’s Bay.

“It is not good enough for these lowland streams to run dry as they frequently do now during the height of summer and unless we act these impacts will worsen with a changing climate.

“We are tackling the critical issue of improving our freshwater health and managing demand on a number of fronts, including the catchment plan change for Tūtaekurī, Ahuriri, Ngaruroro and Karamū, which will establish limits for the taking of water.

We are actively investigating a range of water storage options in the Heretaunga catchment to support environmental flows in the region’s waterways and we welcome the support to move faster on investigating the Te Tua water storage option.

“Our freshwater challenges are complex, yet we are clear that our focus is on protecting the environment first and foremost. We acknowledge the frustration around the time that developing these solutions takes.”

Mr Skerman says while the Te Tua water storage facility is an option that can significantly improve environmental conditions in lowland streams relatively quickly, access to the site needs to be secured, and full feasibility and community engagement needs to be undertaken.

"Constructive conversations with the landowner are underway," he says.

“We have heard very clearly the concerns of the Bridge Pa community in particular and are urgently looking at solutions,” says Mr Skerman. “Any investment in securing water storage to support our environment, either through expanding the Te Tua facility and/ or developing new storage facilities, is proposed to be paid for by the users of water in the catchment.”

Mr Skerman says water security is becoming an increasing challenge across the whole of Hawke’s Bay as demand for water increases and nature’s ability to deliver is impacted by climate change.

The Heretaunga storage investigations are part of a regional water security programme to secure the region’s freshwater supplies, to protect natural environments and to ensure the life-giving benefits of freshwater are equitably shared.

In the programme there are three pieces of work that are supported by up to $35 million in Provincial Growth Fund funding:

• The region’s first ever Regional Water Assessment 
• The development of freshwater storage options in the region to provide greater resilience for our natural environment, our people and our economy
• Piloting the potential of Managed Aquifer Recharge in Central Hawke’s Bay to supplement the aquifer and groundwater system.

More information on the Regional Council’s regional water security programme can be found here: hbrc.govt.nz/hawkes-bay/projects/regional-water-security-programme/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 