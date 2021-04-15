Update: Motueka Firearms Incident

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted on warrants to arrest and as a person of interest in relation to a firearms incident in Motueka on Tuesday 13 April.

He was apprehended safely and without incident in the vicinity of Woodend on State Highway One north of Christchurch following a planned traffic stop this morning.

“We very much appreciate the support and assistance from the Motueka and wider Nelson Bays communities.

We are very aware of the concern that such incidents cause," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell says.

"We also thank Canterbury Police for their support and assistance in helping to safely facilitate this arrest."

Final enquiries in relation to the Motueka incident are still being completed which will enable appropriate charging decisions to be made.

An update on charges will be provided when able.

