Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Proved We Can Solve Homelessness

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: AsiaPacific Infrastructure

Homelessness is an extreme expression of a broader problem of housing security. Home ownership is a major determinant of housing security.

In Australia there was a decrease in owner-occupier first home buyers, from 32 per cent in May 2010 to 28 per cent in May 2020. Since 1995, the rate of private renting increased from 18 per cent to 27 per cent in 2018. In Hong Kong home ownership declined from 54 per cent in 2004 to 49 per cent in 2019.

Here too in New Zealand, home ownership is increasingly out of reach. Auckland prices have increased $100,000 in 12 months, and housing markets around the country are either experiencing growth or forecast to grow this year. The numbers say it all, but what is causing this in the middle of a pandemic?

We know that foreign investment contributes to price rises in many developing countries, and also results in a high proportion of vacant properties, further increasing homelessness.

The recent drop in interest and mortgage rates is also causing people to scramble and take advantage of this to buy a second or third property, coupled with massive capital gains.

Combining this demand with the shortage of available houses, housing prices inevitably shot up, which makes it harder for first-time buyers to jump into the market.

Various initiatives have already been explored to try and address the shortfall. New Zealand has its First Home Grant for first home buyers; Singapore has its unique housing system operated by the Housing and Development Board (HDB); and Australia has New South Wales’ Renting Affordability Scheme where the Department of Housing handed over social housing titles to community and social housing providers, helping them raise funding from banks to create new projects.

Is ‘decentralisation’ merely cities exporting their problems to the regions?

For decades, governments have also been trying to release the living pressures on major cities by encouraging settlement in regional areas.

But is this good for our economy in the long term? After all, cities create certain efficiencies in managing people, particularly in education, healthcare and public utilities.

We must also consider the question of the labour market as people move from cities to the regions. This might not be an issue for sectors in which people can work remotely. However, it is an issue where people need to work on-site, for example construction, healthcare and emergency services.

In many cities around the world the cost of living is now prohibitive for many service workers, there is already a dearth of cab drivers, nurses and restaurant workers living in the actual metropolitan area, leading to extra commuting time and all of the associated productivity losses and well-being impact.

The real solution lies in effective housing policies and government spending

Two of the Pacific Rim’s most expensive cities – Singapore and Tokyo – have proven this can be achieved: Tokyo reduced planning regulations and Singapore’s HDB builds apartments; with both cities utilising the modularisation of building to reduce construction costs and make it more affordable for people to live in high-quality accommodation.

Could this be rolled out in New Zealand, where we traditionally have larger homes?

Modularisation is emerging with Panasonic Homes announcing earlier this year that they have completed their first prefabricated prototype home in Waikato, in partnership with Mike Greer Commercial. The build used the same large panel construction method that Panasonic uses in building earthquake-resistant houses and apartments in Japan and other parts of Asia.

While there have been significant developments in the past, PrefabNZ chief executive Scott Fisher admits that it’s still taking a while for the prefab industry to become established in New Zealand.

Customer-centric design

Good housing design and construction is crucial, otherwise it could be of a low quality, creating health and security problems. This is being addressed here in New Zealand with the Healthy Homes initiative requiring every rental home to meet heating and insulation standards by June 2021.

Together with the Healthy Homes standards, the Government has committed to building (and rebuilding) 11 000 social housing homes in the next four years. It includes classic ‘state housing’ tenancies, affordable private purchase builds and funding for iwi housing providers to build housing estates that deliver houses by Māori for Māori. It is expected to cost around NZD 6 billion.

With the right mix of properties and tenant models, design and finance approaches, New Zealand could eliminate homelessness.

Combatting homelessness requires governments to be in collaboration with developers, engineers, NGOs, think tanks and financiers. Broadening the ideas-base decreases the likelihood of investing in obsolescence.

New Zealand’s approach is ‘customer-centric design’ matching the built environment to people, not the other way around. This is aligned with their government’s Wellbeing Budget approach to “putting the current and future generations of New Zealanders at the heart of everything we do.”

The resulting social housing policies will succeed as long as they keep that priority in mind.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AsiaPacific Infrastructure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 