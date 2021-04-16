Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton District Council Lifts Boil Water Notice

Friday, 16 April 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council has now lifted its boil water notice, which means Carterton’s urban residents and businesses connected to the reticulated supply no longer need to boil water before consumption.

The Council has had 15 consecutive days of clear readings and the audit undertaken by an independent drinking water assessor has now been completed. This was an assessment of the data from the Council’s water treatment plants. Following this audit, and Council agreement with recommendations from the drinking water assessor and Regional Public Health to strengthen water quality monitoring, the boil water notice can be lifted. Council will continue to work closely with the Drinking Water Assessor and Regional Public Health around meeting the Drinking Water Standards of New Zealand.

Mayor Greg Lang said the Council was able to lift today’s notice as a result of the many long hours put in by Council staff, and their commitment to the Carterton community.

“I apologise to the community for the length of time the boil water notice was in place and I want to assure them they can be confident in the water being supplied to their homes,” Mayor Lang said.

“The Council staff have worked very hard to identify all possible causes of the low-level, intermittent E. coli bacteria readings and to confirm that the water treatment plants are working as they should be.”

The council will continue to work on its ongoing data monitoring to provide an early warning system and take appropriate action to mitigate the risk of contamination. The Council will also be continuing with its planned redevelopment of the Frederick Street water treatment plant which commenced mid-2020.

A full and comprehensive report of the investigation, remedial work taken during the boil water notice and its ongoing plans for its water infrastructure will be made available to the public by 10 May.

At this stage, the Council has not received any official reports of illness associated with this event.

If you experience diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, contact your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116).

What should I do once a water advisory/notice is lifted?

Run all your cold taps for 5 minutes before using the water.

Flush any appliances, e.g. coffee machines, water dispensers, ice makers that are connected to the water supply.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Carterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 