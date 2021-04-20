Oddball VR Gaming Pop-up Arrives At Brewtown This ANZAC Weekend

In a less traditional ANZAC celebration, visitors in the Wellington and Hutt region will be treated this ANZAC weekend with the opening of a multiplayer VR game Oddball at Upper Hutt’s Brewtown.

Running in partnership with WildKiwi and Brewtown, the pop-up game lets you shoot hotdogs and turn your opponents into giant pineapples. Teams of 2-6 people aged 10+ can battle their way through 5-minute rounds of virtual hilarity and the most violent threat is the release of a fart bomb. Digital that is.

Anton Mitchell, Co-founder at Beyond said with all 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor they are finding themselves booked out on weekends so it’s going to be great to offer another option for those in the wider Wellington region to play.

“Brewtown is the perfect location for Oddball. While the kids can play, mum and dad can enjoy a beer! Ofcourse it’s so much fun we generally find mum and dad normally want to join in too”.

Brewtown owner and developer Malcolm Gillies welcomed the new family entertainment to his precinct. “We need more safe, healthy activities for families and Oddball fits the bill perfectly. If you like paintball but you don’t want to get hurt, then Oddball is for you.”

The company behind the game Beyond Studio based in Wellington are leaders in free roam wireless multiplayer VR games and technology. They have several new games due for release this year that will continue to push the boundaries of play in healthy non-violent ways.

Available for bookings from Saturday at 2pm the team at Wildkiwi are expecting to be full both days over the long weekend and advise those keen for a game to book in advance.

For bookings head to https://www.brewtown.co.nz/vr-gaming

© Scoop Media

