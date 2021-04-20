Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oddball VR Gaming Pop-up Arrives At Brewtown This ANZAC Weekend

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Brewtown

In a less traditional ANZAC celebration, visitors in the Wellington and Hutt region will be treated this ANZAC weekend with the opening of a multiplayer VR game Oddball at Upper Hutt’s Brewtown.

Running in partnership with WildKiwi and Brewtown, the pop-up game lets you shoot hotdogs and turn your opponents into giant pineapples. Teams of 2-6 people aged 10+ can battle their way through 5-minute rounds of virtual hilarity and the most violent threat is the release of a fart bomb. Digital that is.

Anton Mitchell, Co-founder at Beyond said with all 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor they are finding themselves booked out on weekends so it’s going to be great to offer another option for those in the wider Wellington region to play.

“Brewtown is the perfect location for Oddball. While the kids can play, mum and dad can enjoy a beer! Ofcourse it’s so much fun we generally find mum and dad normally want to join in too”.

Brewtown owner and developer Malcolm Gillies welcomed the new family entertainment to his precinct. “We need more safe, healthy activities for families and Oddball fits the bill perfectly. If you like paintball but you don’t want to get hurt, then Oddball is for you.”

The company behind the game Beyond Studio based in Wellington are leaders in free roam wireless multiplayer VR games and technology. They have several new games due for release this year that will continue to push the boundaries of play in healthy non-violent ways.

Available for bookings from Saturday at 2pm the team at Wildkiwi are expecting to be full both days over the long weekend and advise those keen for a game to book in advance.

For bookings head to https://www.brewtown.co.nz/vr-gaming

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brewtown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Implications Of The Travel Bubble

Amidst the coverage of the hugs and kisses and reunion tears one hates to be a killjoy… But there has been little attention paid to the pattern of travel we’re likely to see with the Trans-tasman bubble. Clearly, there has been a lot of pent-up demand for the Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) kind of travel which – while welcome on humanitarian grounds - will be of less benefit to our ailing tourism industry than say, holiday excursions and high-end business travel... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 