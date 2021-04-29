Amazing Fishing Opportunities At Lake Pupuke

Three hundred large rainbow trout have been released by Fish & Game staff into the Quarry Lake arm of Lake Pupuke on the North Shore this week and fishing has never been better.

The traditional release site on the East side of the lake was shifted to the smaller quarry lake to improve catch rates for anglers.

Fishing is excellent at the moment and one lucky anger caught and released 30 trout in a day’s fishing.

Auckland/Waikato Fish and Game Fisheries manager Dr Adam Daniel said the small area of Quarry Lake makes it about 20 times more likely that anglers will catch trout compared to fishing in the main lake.

Because the fish have come from a hatchery, they will be adjusting to feeding on their own so fishing with bait under a float will be extremely effective for the next couple of weeks.

Quarry lake is located between Northcote Road and the hospital next to the North Shore Canoe Club.

The new landscaping around the lake makes it a great spot to take kids fishing.

Dr Daniel wanted to remind anglers that a licence is required to fish for trout but kids’ licences are free and available on the Fish & Game Website.

