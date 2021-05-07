Truck Versus Power Pole In Bulls - Central

A truck has hit a power pole at the intersection of SH1 and SH3 in Bulls this morning.

The road is closed around the area and it’s expected to take several hours to clear.

Northbound traffic are advised to take Taumaihi Street, then High Street to re-join SH3 or SH1, while Southbound traffic should take High Street then Taumaihi Street.

