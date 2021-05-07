Truck Versus Power Pole In Bulls - Central
Friday, 7 May 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A truck has hit a power pole at the intersection of SH1
and SH3 in Bulls this morning.
The road is closed
around the area and it’s expected to take several hours to
clear.
Northbound traffic are advised to take Taumaihi
Street, then High Street to re-join SH3 or SH1, while
Southbound traffic should take High Street then Taumaihi
Street.
