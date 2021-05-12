Kaiwhakahaere (CEO) Appointment At ANZASW Social Worker Association

E ngā mana, e ngā reo, e ngā hau e whā ki ngā rau rangatira mā, tēnā koutou katoa.

“The appointment of Braden Clark as the new ANZASW Kaiwhakahaere (CEO) is a very important step for the ANZASW, the social worker membership organisation for Aotearoa New Zealand, as we embark on the full implementation of our Strategic Plan - Te Mahere Rautaki” says its Perehitana-President Sharyn Roberts. “We looked for someone able to lead the organisation through the next phase of our development”, says Sharyn. In a fast-changing sector, the ANZASW must constantly improve what it delivers to members with a strong array of professional development options, quality standards, representation and sector advocacy. Members also deserve to have their informed voice heard in the right forums as proposals for social sector change are put forward for consideration.

Braden is currently in a senior role with the Hammersmith & Fulham Council, London and will take up the Kaiwhakahaere position in June 2021 on his return to New Zealand. Currently a Board member of ANZASW until 19th June 2021, Braden has a wide range of experience in social services, previously with Oranga Tamariki and the Open Home Foundation, as well as business management, leadership and governance. He is currently completing his PhD in Social Work with Massey University.

About ANZASW:

Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers is a membership-based organisation that has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 50 years. It provides professional development opportunities, practical directions on practice and standards, information on the social services developments and an independent voice for social workers in the public arena. It is acknowledged as a leading voice for the profession in Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as an effective movement for social justice within the sector. The Tangata Whenua Takawaenga o Aotearoa – the Māori Caucus of ANZASW, provides representation for the Tangata Whenua members of the Association.

© Scoop Media

