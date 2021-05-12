Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaiwhakahaere (CEO) Appointment At ANZASW Social Worker Association

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers

E ngā mana, e ngā reo, e ngā hau e whā ki ngā rau rangatira mā, tēnā koutou katoa.

“The appointment of Braden Clark as the new ANZASW Kaiwhakahaere (CEO) is a very important step for the ANZASW, the social worker membership organisation for Aotearoa New Zealand, as we embark on the full implementation of our Strategic Plan - Te Mahere Rautaki” says its Perehitana-President Sharyn Roberts. “We looked for someone able to lead the organisation through the next phase of our development”, says Sharyn. In a fast-changing sector, the ANZASW must constantly improve what it delivers to members with a strong array of professional development options, quality standards, representation and sector advocacy. Members also deserve to have their informed voice heard in the right forums as proposals for social sector change are put forward for consideration.

Braden is currently in a senior role with the Hammersmith & Fulham Council, London and will take up the Kaiwhakahaere position in June 2021 on his return to New Zealand. Currently a Board member of ANZASW until 19th June 2021, Braden has a wide range of experience in social services, previously with Oranga Tamariki and the Open Home Foundation, as well as business management, leadership and governance. He is currently completing his PhD in Social Work with Massey University.

About ANZASW:

Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers is a membership-based organisation that has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 50 years. It provides professional development opportunities, practical directions on practice and standards, information on the social services developments and an independent voice for social workers in the public arena. It is acknowledged as a leading voice for the profession in Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as an effective movement for social justice within the sector. The Tangata Whenua Takawaenga o Aotearoa – the Māori Caucus of ANZASW, provides representation for the Tangata Whenua members of the Association.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 