Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Wow’d By Active And Sustainable Kids Involved In Movin’March Competitions

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Over 20 schools from across the region claimed prizes for Movin’March 2021, an annual Greater Wellington initiative that encourages kids and their whānau to walk or wheel to school and reduce carbon emissions.

Movin’March hosts four competitions to reward students for contributing to Greater Wellington’s targets to reduce transport-generated carbon emissions by 30 percent and achieve a 40 percent increase in ‘mode share’ to active and public transport by 2030.

Greater Wellington travel choice coordinator Kirsty Barr says, “This year we got a stunning 132 schools on board with a combined total of over 37,000 students across the Wellington region potentially taking part in Movin’March.

“We counted a total of 162,594 walking or wheeling trips at many of our Movin’March schools which equates to approximately 81,300 kilometres of active travel. To put those numbers into perspective, that's the equivalent of children walking from Cape Reinga to Bluff nearly 40 times - that’s an amazing result.”

In the WOW passport challenge, schools from all districts in the Wellington region won $400 MYRIDE vouchers for their students.

The winning schools are Wainuiomata Primary, Normandale, Our Lady of Kāpiti, Paraparaumu Beach School, Papakowhai, Fraser Crescent, Birchville, St Mary’s Carterton, Fernridge, Berhampore and Ridgway Schools.

“It’s worth a special mention that for the first time Natone Park School recorded the highest number of walking or wheeling trips not only for Porirua city, but for the entire region.”

“This school noted a total of 1815 walking and wheeling trips over March which equates to about 19 trips per student,” says Kirsty.

In addition to the WOW passport challenge, a total of 44 lucky winners for the art challenge, Movin’Minds competition and whānau photo competition came away with prizes that included scooters and helmets, a tour of Weta Workshop, and other adventure experiences.

“It was awesome to see that this year we continued to get very positive feedback from schools about the programme’s kinder-on-the-planet merchandise and te Reo resources,” says Kirsty.

“Students and the community absolutely embraced these important additions to the programme and in many cases students lead the way with this new direction.”

Greater Wellington Chair, Daran Ponter says, “For twelve years Greater Wellington has celebrated children and whānau who choose active ways to get to school, and this year it’s plain to see from the high recorded numbers our communities are keen to celebrate the cause too.

“The great thing about Movin’March is we all benefit from the ongoing benefits of kids choosing an active form of travel over a car - it’s good for young people’s physical and mental health, it increases their independence and it’s the sustainable option!

“A big congratulations to all the students, schools and families who got involved this year - we’ll see you next year,” adds Cr Ponter.

Competition updates at www.facebook.com/movinmarch/.

More resources and information on Movin’March at: www.movinmarch.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:


Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 