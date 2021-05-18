Strong Wind Watch

Update 2: The strong wind watch issued by the Metservice is still in force for Gisborne but with a slight time change to 8 am:

Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:52am Tuesday, 18th May 2021

Area: Inland Gisborne and inland Hawkes Bay north of State Highway 5

Valid: 8:00am Tuesday to 3:00pm Tuesday

West to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

The wind has caused a few power glitches and it is being monitored by Eastland Group.

