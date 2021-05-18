Strong Wind Watch
Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Update 2: The strong wind watch issued by the Metservice
is still in force for Gisborne but with a slight time change
to 8 am:
Strong Wind Watch for
Gisborne
Issued: 8:52am Tuesday, 18th May
2021
Area: Inland Gisborne and inland Hawkes Bay north of
State Highway 5
Valid: 8:00am Tuesday to 3:00pm
Tuesday
West to northwest winds may approach severe gale
in exposed places.
The wind has caused a few power
glitches and it is being monitored by Eastland
Group.
