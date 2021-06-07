Fire And Emergency: Papakura Fire Update 2
Monday, 7 June 2021, 5:44 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Jun 6, 2021
Fire and Emergency is expecting to
maintain a significant presence at the scene of a fire in
Papakura, South Auckland, overnight.
We were first
alerted to the fire at a car yard, at 3.10 pm.
The
fire is now under control and crews are overhauling the
fire. This involves checking for hotspots and extinguishing
any potential spot fires as they arise.
At its peak,
there were around two-dozen appliances working to bring the
fire under control.
An Emergency Mobile Alert has gone
out, it lifts (as of 9 pm) the need for impacted residents
to keep their doors and windows shut.
A fire
investigator will be on the scene tomorrow morning to start
an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Cordons
around the fire are expected to remain in place
overnight.
