Surge In Rate Rebate Applications Wanted Before 30 June Deadline

Council is hoping for big increase in the number of people applying for a Rate Rebate before the cut-off at the end of June.

Mayor Don Cameron said that he wanted to urge ratepayers to call Council to check their eligibility for receiving a rate rebate for the current 2020/21 rating year before the 30 June deadline if they haven’t yet done so.

"Council wants to ensure that everyone who qualifies for a rate rebate receives it," he said.

Some people may not realise that they need to apply every year even if they have previously been successful in gaining one.

With around three weeks to go before the 30 June deadline we are currently 96 applications and almost $49,000 behind are final total from last rating year."

Mayor Cameron said that last rating year Council received 548 rate rebate applications and returned $310,101.17 to Ruapehu ratepayers.

"So far for this 2020-21 rating year Council has only processed 452 applications with rebates worth $261,338.92 so we still have a little way to go to overtake last year’s total.

Every year we hope to do better than the year before and return even more money to Ruapehu households.

With the average value of the rebate being around $566.00 the Rates Rebate Scheme provides important financial support for many people and is well worth applying for.

Mayor Cameron noted that the value of any rebate is determined by a formula that takes into account household income, number of dependents and the level of rates being paid.

“Although a ratepayer’s income might exceed the income threshold a partial rates rebate could still be available, depending on the rates amount and number of dependents.

As such, Council would encourage any ratepayers who think they may qualify to contact us to check as to whether they are eligible.

Council has staff specially trained in this area who can quickly ascertain whether you are entitled to a rebate.

All people need to do is drop by, or call their local Council office, where staff can discuss the eligibility criteria with you," he said.

© Scoop Media

