Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Living Wage For Bus Drivers

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay goBay drivers will be paid the Living Wage of $22.10 per hour from 1 July 2021.

The pay increase will be funded jointly by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Waka Kotahi.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, says the Regional Council and Go Bus Transport are proud to have worked together for the drivers, recognising the important work they do.

“With support from Waka Kotahi we’ve been able to make this increase to the living wage for our urban bus drivers,” says Mrs Brunton.

“With almost 50,000 passenger trips each month across the goBay network, our bus drivers perform a valuable role in the Hawke’s Bay community, safely transporting passengers to their places of work, schools, shops and elsewhere.”

The Living Wage will then increase to $22.75 on 1 September 2021.

Go Bus Transport Ltd Chief Operating Officer Nigel Piper says this is a great move.

“It’s great news that the Regional Council is making this possible, and it will certainly help our current drivers and improve recruitment of new drivers in a very competitive market,” says Mr Piper.

Urban bus driver recruitment and retention has been an issue in Hawke’s Bay, with bus drivers leaving to become truck drivers and fruit pickers where they could earn a higher hourly rate.

Find out more about bus services

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 