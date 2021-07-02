Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 4 July

This Sunday on Q+A

COVID-19 STRATEGY

Australia’s pursuing a new strategy for Covid-19, giving up on trying to “suppress” the virus and instead now “managing” it with lockdown considered a last resort. This pathway out of a pandemic is a change in approach for Australia and it will affect our bubble: so what does it mean for New Zealanders and are we still confident in our own Covid-19 strategies?

HE PUAPUA

National’s Simon Bridges explains his party’s opposition to the He Puapua framework and suggests instead how it would approach co-governance with Māori. He also talks leadership and National’s caucus woes.

TOURISM TROUBLES

The bubble pause hit some tourism industries hard. NZ Ski’s Paul Anderson asks why NZ doesn’t have a clear plan for a future with Covid and shares his frustrations about getting essential foreign workers through MIQ.

FIJI’S COVID CRISIS

New Zealand medical staff are now on the ground in Fiji with an Australian-led support team. Dr Wayne Morriss will be live on Q+A sharing his first-hand account as Fiji battles a worsening Covid-19 health crisis.

PANEL

Our panel this week is political commentator Brigitte Morten and politics lecturer Lara Greaves.

