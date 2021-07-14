Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton District Council Appoints New Chief Executive

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 2:43 pm
Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Hamilton to the position of Chief Executive following a unanimous decision from the Council’s elected members at a Public Excluded Extraordinary Council meeting on Monday.

Geoff Hamilton

Geoff will be joining the Council on 9 August 2021 following a successful recruitment process led by executive recruitment specialists Sheffield New Zealand, which saw 47 applicants from across New Zealand apply for the role.

Geoff is a Chartered Accountant and has a strong background in strategic leadership, tendering procurement activities and iwi engagement. His Local Government background includes working for Whakatane District Council as the acting Chief Financial Officer and General Manager Business Partnering to lead workshops, develop a Social Procurement Policy and help implement its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

Geoff is looking forward to making the move from Ōhope with his wife and being closer to his family in Wellington.

“I am really looking forward to joining the team at Carterton District Council. I bring a range of commercial, financial, executive and governance experience which we will use to help the Council and local community with our current major projects and proposed legislative changes,” Geoff said.

“Being raised in Hawkes Bay, and having spent the past five years in the Bay of Plenty, I understand the challenges faced with provincial areas, and the need to have a local voice when it comes to issues of national importance. Balancing the needs of the local community and the wishes of central government, with an affordable cost model will be a key part of this challenge.”

Mayor Greg Lang said he enjoyed the recruitment process and valued working with Sheffield New Zealand to achieve a positive outcome for both the Council and Carterton community.

“I appreciate the professional depths in getting a clear picture of the candidates to enable an appointment that reflects the best innovative outcomes for our community,” Lang said.

“It was certainly a decision that we arrived at with significant consideration to all factors. I look forward to establishing a partnership with Geoff where we never lose sight of its importance and ongoing development.”

Chair of the selection committee Robyn Cherry-Campbell said she was impressed by the high-calibre of applicants.

“It has been a fabulous process, with the full council involved in setting the parameters of what Carterton is looking for in a successful Chief Executive,” Robyn said.

Geoff Hamilton Professional Biography

  • Current – Independent Chair, Maungaharuru Tangitū Ltd
  • 2020 – 2021 Chief Financial Officer, Whakatane District Council
  • 2019 – 2020 Management Consultant
  • 2016 – 2019 Chief Executive Officer, Ngati Awa Holdings Limited
  • 2013 – 2017 Director / Chairman, Surf Life Saving New Zealand
  • 1995 – 2014 Spark New Zealand

Recruitment Process

The 47 applicants were shortlisted by the Council’s Chief Executive Recruitment Committee under the professional guidance of executive recruitment agency Sheffield New Zealand. The committee’s members were elected by full council at an Ordinary Council Meeting on 17 March. Its members consisted of Cr Robyn Cherry-Campbell (chair), Mayor Greg Lang, Deputy Mayor Rebecca Vergunst, Cr Russell Keys, and Hurunui o Rangi Marae Representative Ra Smith. Cr Dale Williams was appointed to the committee following his by-election win on 30 April.

The final candidates were then interviewed by full council and the appointment was made unanimously during a Public Excluded Extraordinary Council meeting at 12.30pm Monday 12 July.

 

