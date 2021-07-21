Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council's Safeswim Programme Spotlighted On Global Stage

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s Safeswim modelling programme has gained the attention of the World Health Organisation [WHO].

As the summer season kicks off in the northern hemisphere, WHO has released an update of their ‘Guidelines on Recreational Water Quality’.

The guidelines are used around the world, including New Zealand, to provide health-based guidance to set the direction for national water quality standards.

Mayor Phil Goff says that the international recognition won by Safeswim acknowledges that Auckland is leading the world in this area.

“Safeswim has been singled out by the WHO as an online tool for other cities to emulate,” he says.

“It’s an innovative and world-class application that has led the way on how to monitor water quality.

“The information it has provided about water quality issues in Auckland not only tells Aucklanders where and when it is safe to swim but has also helped build support for our record investments in cleaning up our beaches and waterways over the next decade.”

For the first time WHO recommend the use of predictive models to provide real time water quality information and it includes Safeswim as a case study of how to do this.

An innovative, world-class programme, Safeswim has led the way providing real-time forecasts of water quality, and up-to-the-minute advice on swimming conditions at over 115 sites around the region since its inception in the summer of 2017.

Professor Gillian Lewis from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland is one of the independent panel of public health experts who oversee Safeswim’s water quality models.

“The purpose of Safeswim is to make swimming at and enjoying our beaches safer for everyone. It’s great to see the international recognition of the value of this approach by WHO and real credit to Auckland Council for supporting the vision, development and integration of the programme,” says Professor Lewis.

Professor Gillian Lewis, (School of Biological Sciences, University of Auckland) - who is one of the independent panel of public health experts (who oversee Safeswim’s water quality models).

It’s a partnership between the council, Surf Life Saving Northern Region Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Watercare, allows people to check where and when they can swim before heading to the beach.

Safeswim Technical Lead at Healthy Waters Holly Foreman says, “It’s excellent to receive this recognition by the WHO of the value of Safeswim to our community. Safeswim is such a useful tool for Aucklanders and it’s great to see it showcased on the world stage.”

The WHO Guidelines were last published in 2003 but have been updated to reflect recent advances in water quality management.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shifting To Electric Vehicles, And Who Killed Haiti’s President?

While the nation paused last Friday to share the existential horror of farmers and tradies maybe having to pay a little more in future for a new emissions-emitting Toyota Hilux from Japan… The real losers in this “ute tax” scenario will continue to be everyone else. Presumably, we will all have to pick up the tab if the rural sector refuses to adapt to climate change or reduce its waterways pollution, unless the changes required can be made entirely cost free, for them at least... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 