Two Charged With Murder In Relation To Death Of Peter Lui

The two men charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the death of 63-year-old Peter Lui have now been charged with murder.

A 22-year-old and a 29-year-old man will appear (via AVL) in Napier District Court today charged with the murder of Peter Lui on March 29 this year.

On May 10 the 29-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared in Hastings District Court the same day.

On June 16, Police charged the 22-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

