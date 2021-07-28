Two Charged With Murder In Relation To Death Of Peter Lui
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The two men charged with wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm in relation to the death of 63-year-old
Peter Lui have now been charged with murder.
A
22-year-old and a 29-year-old man will appear (via AVL) in
Napier District Court today charged with the murder of Peter
Lui on March 29 this year.
On May 10 the 29-year-old
man was charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared in
Hastings District Court the same day.
On June 16,
Police charged the 22-year-old man with wounding with intent
to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and
assault with a
weapon.
© Scoop Media
