Canada Geese Population Control Begins

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has taken steps to control the population of Canada geese currently in the Kāpiti area.

Canada geese have been a growing issue at some Kāpiti locations including Awatea Lakes and Otaraua Park. Their droppings can carry diseases such as avian influenza, campylobacter, Escherichia coli, and salmonella, and large populations can foul waterways.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says Council has heard the call from the community for greater action.

“We agree that the number of geese we are seeing at sports venues and parks has been too high and is posing too great a health risk, especially for people using our public spaces,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“This morning a population control operation was conducted by a qualified pest control contractor to reduce the number of geese. It was done to the highest safety standards and in the most humane way possible.”

Mr Gurunathan says it is hoped the operation will provide some respite from the Canada geese in other areas like Awatea Lakes as well.

“We will assess its effectiveness and consider further population control operations as required in future,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“Canada geese are a nationwide problem and because they are migratory we are unlikely to ever be completely free of them – and that is not our objective. We have tried other methods to deter them, including using bird-repellent product Flock Off on some sports grounds. They are beautiful animals but health and safety issues are important.”

Mr Gurunathan says the issue is not restricted to this district, with other councils also acting to maintain a healthy environment.

“We believe that long-term a concerted, regional effort would bring the most effective result. Until we can achieve that approach we will continue to manage this issue ourselves.”

