Cabinet Art Is Spreading Further In Auckland

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Chorus is once again working with South Auckland’s Beautification Trust and Auckland Council to bring artwork to the cabinets in the district and is now calling for designs from local artists.

This year eight cabinets in South Auckland and eight cabinets in the wider Auckland region have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before the deadline of September 1.

Last year the project was so successful that Chorus, the Beautification Trust and Auckland Council are now looking to extend its reach further.

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says that it makes sense to partner with local organisations and councils, as they know their communities best.

“It is great to work with local councils when it comes to choosing cabinets and designs,” she says.

“Auckland Council has nominated the eight cabinets and Beautification Trust five in South Auckland and we’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with.”

These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located, and help to discourage graffiti vandalism.

Council Graffiti Vandalism Advisor Helen Smith will again be co-ordinating designs and artists and says it is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents not only to the Auckland community but also the wider world.

“This is a win-win for our communities. We get fantastic art works in our streetscape, a reduction in graffiti vandalism, and the initiative also provides work for, and promotion of, our local artists,” she said.

“This partnership with Chorus is a great example of how prevention outcomes can be achieved through beautification.”

Dawn Crispe will be managing the South Auckland submissions on behalf of the Beautification Trust and is also looking forward to designs coming in.

“We’ve been working with Chorus since around 2013 and it is going to be really great to see what this year’s artists bring to our streets,” she says.

Auckland has also again been chosen as one of the towns nationwide to be part of the Rainbow cabinet art initiative.

“Anyone can put forward a design, with the only stipulation that it has meaning and promotes diversity and inclusion,” Mrs Seddon says.

Requests for designs are now open and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received.

Information can be found on the Chorus dedicated webpage: https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

All finished art will be included on the Chorus website and will be considered for the 2022 Chorus Cabinet Art calendar, copies of which are sent around the world.

Existing murals can be seen here:

https://www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/

 

