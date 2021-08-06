Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hillary Institute And Edmund Hillary Fellowship Chair Steps Down To Take Top Position At Royal Society Te Apārangi

Friday, 6 August 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship

The Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship are farewelling the Chair of their Board of Trustees, Paul Atkins, as he steps down to take on the role of Chief Executive at the Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Paul Atkins has served as Chair of the Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship since January 2021. He is also currently the CEO of Zealandia and Chair of the MacDiarmid Institute of Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology. He will be stepping down from all of these roles before he joins the Royal Society in November 2021.

Founding Director of the Hillary Institute, Mark Prain, says that while Atkins' expertise will be greatly missed, he is excited to see what his time at the Royal Society will bring to the science, technology and humanities sector for Aotearoa.

“Losing Paul quite so early in his tenure with us wasn’t in anyone’s plan, but he has done essential and highly significant mahi in the leadership transition we have undertaken over 2021 to frame our next chapters. Te Apārangi will be very well served and we warmly wish Paul well in this flagship role,” says Prain.

Paul is a highly respected member of the business community in Wellington and has extensive experience in senior executive leadership and board roles in the

governmental, not-for-profit and commercial sectors, particularly in areas of science and conservation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship, Rosalie Nelson, says that Atkins' wealth of leadership and governance experience has made a huge impact within a short time, helping to both unite the Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship and provide hands-on support to the team managing the challenges of a post-COVID reality.

”Paul is one of those rare leaders who combines great skill with true humility and attitude to service. His generosity of time and advice has been critical to me as a new CEO, and the team, as we work to redefine the role of the Fellowship going forward. His leadership through transition has set us up well to decide the leadership and governance needed for this next chapter. I am personally going to greatly miss his support and guidance but I am also excited for his new role, and the potential it has for Aotearoa,” says Nelson.

Paul has previously served as Chair of Mevo which was New Zealand’s first electric car share company, as Managing Director and Chair of nanomaterials company Boutiq Sciences, as Inaugural Chair of the New Zealand Smart Grid Forum, and as a founding Director of the biomedical device company Ferronova.

Paul says it has been a great privilege to be part of the Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship, albeit rather more briefly than he had expected.

“Both organisations have amazing leadership and I am very excited by where this will take them in the coming years. I look forward to remaining in close contact,” says Atkins.

The Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship are actively working through a shortlist of strong candidates for the new Chair role.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 