Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Draft Out And About On Tracks Strategy 2021 Approved For Public Feedback

Saturday, 7 August 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

New trails that cater to beginner and intermediate cyclists, more trails dedicated to walking, and a Trails Advisory Group are all part of the proposed Draft Out and About On Tracks Strategy 2021.

The 2021 draft strategy was produced following a review of the Out and About On Tracks Strategy 2016, and was approved at the 5 August Community and Recreation Committee for the purposes of seeking community feedback.

The review found that participation in recreation activities (primarily walking, trail running, cycle trail riding and mountain biking) using off-road tracks accessible from urban areas continues to increase.

Off-road recreation in Nelson occurs on both public and private land, with a significant amount occurring on Ngāti Koata whenua.

The Draft Out and About – On Tracks Strategy 2021 seeks to provide a greater balance in the trail network with more beginner and intermediate trails created as well as providing upgrades to existing trails and proposes an increased environmental lens over new trails.

An upgrade of the Maitai Valley Floor route to the new Maitai Recreation Hub is an example of a trail that would suit beginner and intermediate riders.

The need for more beginner mountain biking trails was identified following engagement with a range of recreational stakeholders. Nelson’s trails generally lean towards the more advanced level, which has been highlighted through a grade audit process, which is nearly complete.

“Our off-road recreation trails bring considerable economic benefits to our city and are an environmentally sustainable form of tourism with potential for growth,” says Group Manager Community Services Andrew White.

“If we can support the development of more beginner and intermediate trails in appropriate places in our reserves, we can make our trails accessible to more residents, and also encourage visitors to stay an extra night in Nelson.”

A Trails Advisory Group is proposed to be established to oversee the implementation of the strategy. Comprising of representatives from recreational groups and landowners, the group would make recommendations to landowners on issues regarding new and existing trails.

Several new trails have been established as a result of the 2016 Strategy including: Te Ara Koa, 629 climb, Whaimana, Te Tirohanga Whetū o Koata, Turners Extension, Te Ara Kōpiko, Tu Meke, Amp Up and Butters, as well as the Black Diamond upgrade.

In addition, Council has developed Piwakawaka track, the Saxton Field Grade 2 trail and partnered with the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment, to construct the popular Brook Recreation Hub.

White says the relationship between different track users has also improved with proactive management under the 2016 Strategy and we have seen a decrease in reported conflict between users through education, improved signage, and the designation of pedestrian only tracks.

“Walkers and trampers continue to want peaceful places to walk, this is especially important for users such as the elderly, those with disabilities, and families with young children.”

To this end, several tracks including the Betsy Eyre Walk, the Maitai Walkway between Jickells Bridge and Domett Street and new trails in Eureka Park have been designated for pedestrian use only. The Strategy also proposes the Grampians Reserve to be designated solely for walking and running.

The Draft 2021 Strategy will open for public feedback in late August.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



National: Government Needs To Clear Up Energy Uncertainty

News that Refining New Zealand shareholders have voted to shift Marsden Point to an import only terminal adds further uncertainty to New Zealand’s energy future, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says... More>>

ALSO:


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 