A Warm Welcome To The United Nations Association Of New Zealand 2021 Conference

UNA NZ is hosting its annual National Conference this August, hosted at the New Zealand Parliament by Vanushi Walters MP.

The conference is our flagship event. This year's theme, adopted from the United Nations itself, is 'Building Back Better'.

Our 2021 conference is a momentous occasion as it marks UNA NZ's 75th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a cocktail evening on Friday 13th August (5.30pm-7pm).

The full-day conference on Saturday 14th August (9.15am-4.15pm) will consist of a range of speakers, panellists, and an interactive workshop.

This conference will provide insights from academic experts, politicians, and notable practitioners from sectors such as engineering, employment rights, and international diplomacy.

Speakers include, for example, Megan McCoy (MOH General Manager Global Health and Director-General Advisory, and WHO former Technical Officer), Chris Dunlop (Beca Regional Manager), Dr Karanina Sumeo (Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner at NZ Human Rights Commission), and Professor Siah Hwee Ang (Professor of International Business and Strategy, Chair in Business in Asia at Victoria University of Wellington, and Director of the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence). Bridget Williams from Bead & Proceed will also be running an interactive workshop.

We are excited to be having the Conference in person again: come and enjoy a weekend of great discussions, learning, networking and collaboration!

The ticket price includes attendance and catering for both days.

