Police Media Centre operation during Alert Level 4



17 August



The Police Media Team will be working remotely during Alert Level 4, which

comes into effect at 11:59pm tonight.

Our Media Advisors will be working from a range of locations in Auckland and

Wellington in accordance with alert level four restrictions.

From tomorrow (Wednesday 18 August), media are asked to email

media@police.govt.nz rather than calling.

We will be clearing emails as normal and will continue to be available via

this email address from 6am to 11pm every day.

The latest COVID-19 information is available at: www.covid19.govt.nz

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

