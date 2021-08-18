Police Media Centre operation during Alert Level 4
17 August
The Police Media Team will be working remotely during Alert Level 4, which
comes into effect at 11:59pm tonight.
Our Media Advisors will be working from a
range of locations in Auckland and
Wellington in accordance with alert level four restrictions.
media@police.govt.nz rather than calling.
We will
be clearing emails as normal and will continue to be
available via
this email address from 6am to 11pm every day.
The latest COVID-19 information is available at:
www.covid19.govt.nz
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.