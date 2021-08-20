Christchurch prepared for extended lockdown

Christchurch City Council is prepared for an extended lockdown and all essential city services will continue to be provided, Mayor Lianne Dalziel is reassuring people.

“We had all hoped that we could avoid an extended lockdown but with new community cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 appearing, we know that continuing the Alert Level 4 lockdown is the right call to make.

“I am aware that Some people will be feeling isolated during the extended lockdown so please reach out to people via text, phone, email, or video chat and make sure they are doing ok. We may have to stay physically distanced from each other, but we can still stay connected.

“It’s OK to ask for help. Our contact centre is open 24/7 and can be reached on 941-8999. As we work through this together, there are people and agencies able to support you. Check this list for a full range of agencies who are here to help.

“If you need financial help to buy food, you may be able to get help through Work and Income. You do not need to be on a benefit to get this assistance.’’

“All our parks, apart from the Botanic Gardens, are open so you can visit them to get some exercise, but please remember the playgrounds and fitness equipment are off limits while we are in Alert Level 4.

“We also ask that if you are walking your dog through our parks that you take any dog waste home with you and dispose of it in your red wheelie bin. We only have a skeleton crew of essential workers looking after our parks and emptying the bins during the lockdown.

“The kerbside collection is continuing as usual so put your bins out for collection on your normal day and please make sure that you are only putting recyclable items into the yellow bin. Please also leave a good space between your bins and make sure they are not behind cars parked on the road. This is important as the driver won’t be able to get out of the truck to move the bins.’’

The Mayor says it is important that people use the NZ Covid tracer app to scan QR codes when they are visiting supermarkets, dairies, petrol stations and other essential service providers and that they wear masks.

“We are well prepared for this lockdown and we will get through it,’’ the Mayor says.

