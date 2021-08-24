Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Avoid outdoor fires in lockdown

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Help keep essential staff safe by not lighting outdoor fires during lockdown.

We’ve received a large number of calls from people concerned about outdoor fires during Alert Level 4.

Even if the fire is under control, the smoke often results in 111 calls which mean firefighters need to deal with an avoidable call and risk exposure to COVID-19.

Warm, windy weather poses increased risk

Avoiding outdoor fires is particularly important at the moment due to the warm, windy weather forecast for the region for the rest of this week.

Any escaped fire, however minor, puts fire crews at risk. FENZ is asking you to check carefully to make sure any old fires are completely out, and don’t light any new fires while we are in lockdown.

Please do your bit and keep everyone safe by not lighting outdoor fires, including vegetation and garden waste, during this lockdown.

Burning in urban areas

Although rules are restrictive, they’re there to keep yourself and your neighbours safe from hazards, smoke and fire.

If your property is under two hectares (approximately five acres), you cannot burn outdoors, even if you are in a rural area. This is because burning on smaller properties increases the risk of fire to surrounding properties and the risk to health from smoke and fumes.

Find out more about outdoor burning rules.

Essential burning

If you do need to urgently burn for biosecurity reasons, please call the FENZ Southern Communication Centre first on 03 341 0266.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 24/8: 148 Overall Cases


There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 148. Of these 41 new cases, 19 are female and 22 are male. 31 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Asian and seven are European.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 137 and 11 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 